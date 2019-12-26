Mild pattern expected to continue into the weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Records were shattered on Christmas with temperatures in the lower 60s. The Quad Cities saw temperatures warmer than Phoenix and Los Angeles! And there's another record already tied today. That happened shortly after midnight when temperatures were around 56 degrees.

A cold front is sweeping through the area this morning and that will bring a much different type of weather into the afternoon. Temperatures will fall to 41 degrees by 4 p.m. with some chills making it feel cooler.

We're down to 28 degrees tonight which will feel colder, but it's still above normal.

Friday will be more like November than the end of December with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the middle 40s. We may not be done with our really weird, warm weather for the year as Saturday's high temperatures get into the middle to upper 50s again! Rain showers will be possible late in the day on Saturday with a light rain/snow mix possible as temperatures fall into the 30s on Sunday.

There's really no influx of cold air for next week. We'll call it seasonable. Models don't have any real hints of big snow through January 11th.

-Meteorologist Eric Sorensen