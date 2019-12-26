× Judge: Illinois prisons must reform transgender inmate treatment

(AP) — Illinois prisons have to undergo wide reforms in the treatment of transgender inmates under a court order, including avoiding cross-gender strip searches and training for employees.

The order issued earlier this month follows a 2018 lawsuit filed on behalf of five transgender women who say they were not provided with appropriate treatment while in custody.

Attorneys with the American Civil Liberties Union of Illinois, who represented the women, call it a major victory.

State corrections officials have until Jan. 22 to provide U.S. District Court Judge Nancy Rosenstengel with steps they’ve taken to following the order.