Iowans to be refunded after ice scraper company ‘deceptively charged’ subscription fee

DES MOINES (WOI) — If you’ve purchased a “Miracle Scraper” online and noticed a monthly charge on your banking statement, you’ll be able to receive a complete refund through a settlement between the company and the Iowa Attorney General’s Office.

Robert Schermerhorn of Dunedin, Fla. has sold the “Miracle Scraper” online, but individuals who purchased the item were unknowingly enrolled in a monthly “VIP Auto Discount Club” for $9.95 per month.

Nobody who purchased the scraper consented to the auto-subscription.

At least 280 Iowans were impacted, and the company has received over 1,000 complaints through the Better Business Bureau.

“As of 2/13/2019, the business has responded to BBB but failed to implement sufficient measures to alleviate the escalating volume and underlying issues identified in the Pattern of Complaints,” the Better Business Bureau’s website states.

Under a settlement between Schermerhorn and the Iowa Attorney General’s Office, all Iowans who purchased the ice scraper will receive complete refunds: for both the scraper itself and the membership club.

“No Iowa consumers who were interviewed by a Consumer Protection Division investigator said they knew they were being enrolled in the auto club or even used its alleged benefits,” the Iowa Attorney General’s Office said in a release. “Some consumers who noticed the monthly charges and canceled the membership continued to be charged.”

If you purchased the scraper, you do not need to take any action to receive a refund, but you should monitor your bank account(s) to ensure you get the refund.

If you paid via check, a refund check will be sent to you at your last-known address

Schermerhorn and Italia Trading have agreed to pay the state an additional $30,000 if they fail to reimburse any eligible Iowa consumer. They will also stop selling the Miracle Scraper and auto club memberships permanently in Iowa and pay $20,000 to the state’s Consumer Education and Litigation Fund.