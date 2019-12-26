Guns reported stolen in mid-December burglary in Mercer County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MERCER COUNTY, Illinois -- Investigators in Mercer County are hoping for some information to help them track down the person who stole guns and a TV from a home in mid-December.

The burglary happened on 58th Street on Wednesday, December 18, according to a statement from the Mercer County Sheriff's Department. The person whose home was burglarized reported missing several firearms, a TV and other items.

If you have any information, you're asked to call the Mercer County Crime Stoppers at 309-582-3500.