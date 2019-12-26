Guns reported stolen in mid-December burglary in Mercer County

Posted 2:04 pm, December 26, 2019, by

MERCER COUNTY, Illinois -- Investigators in Mercer County are hoping for some information to help them track down the person who stole guns and a TV from a home in mid-December.

The burglary happened on 58th Street on Wednesday, December 18, according to a statement from the Mercer County Sheriff's Department.  The person whose home was burglarized reported missing several firearms, a TV and other items.

If you have any information, you're asked to call the Mercer County Crime Stoppers at 309-582-3500.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.