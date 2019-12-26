Illinois gets $40 million in federal funding for early childhood

(AP) — State officials say Illinois will get over $40 million in federal funding for early childhood programs over the next three years.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced the funding during the week of Christmas 2019.  The state will get $13.4 million a year through 2022 to build programs and expand preschool programs for low-income and moderate-income families.

The money comes from a competitive grant program administrated by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

At the same time, Illinois is increasing reimbursement rates for child care providers and adding a new commission to look early education statewide.

