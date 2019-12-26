× Holiday Recycle Guide 2019: What can and can’t go in the bin

With the holiday season coming to a close, most families probably have an excessive amount of trash like wrapping paper and other Christmas related stuff. If you feel guilty about throwing it all away, here is a guide to what can and can’t be recycled.

According to Scott County, holiday lights, as well as computers, monitors, televisions, printers, digital cameras, and video game systems, are considered electronic waste, or e-waste.

These items may be dropped off for recycling from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday and 8 a.m. to noon the first Saturday of the month at the Electronic Demanufacturing Facility, 1048 East 59th St., Davenport. No charge for residents from Scott and Rock Island counties. More info: http://www.wastecom.com/Content/Facilities/Electronic-Demanufacturing-Facility.aspx. Residents of Davenport and Bettendorf may place large e-waste items at the curb for pickup on their recycling/bullkywaste day. Get your collection schedule online.

Cooking oil should go to the Household Hazardous Materials Facility, 5640 Carey Ave., Davenport. Oil will be recycled. It is free for residents of Scott and Rock Island counties. No appointment needed. More info: http://www.wastecom.com/Content/Facilities/Household-Hazardous-Material.aspx

Wondering what’s OK to recycle in your Go All In recycling cart this season? Check out the list!