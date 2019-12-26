An assault victim is fighting for justice after her attackers evaded all charges

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONMOUTH, ILLINOIS-- A Monmouth woman is fighting for justice after she says she was physically attacked while trick-or-treating on Halloween. She says the justice system failed her and her family.

Halee Davis says was beat, thrown to the ground and kicked in the head. Her five-year-old daughter was smacked across the face and her mother was punched in the side of the head. All while they were trick-or-treating.

Halee was taken to the hospital with a concussion. The swelling was so bad the 23-year-old teacher's aid says she was disfigured for more than a month.

Halee gathered her evidence but even with 46 photos and doctors' bills, the women who attacked them were not charged.

The state's attorney says, "After reviewing the facts presented it would not be tried as a criminal case. The state has a duty not to levy frivolous charges, and in this particular case, as the prosecutor, I am electing to use that discretion."

Darla Davis, Halee's mother, is angry and frustrated no charges were laid and the protection order they sought was denied.

Police responded to reports of an altercation on October 27, which resulted in more than $9 thousand in medical bills.

Halee says the court told her to just stay out of Aledo to prevent any further attacks. Halee says this is unfair and she wants justice.