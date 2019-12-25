People experiencing homelessness get a delicious Christmas gift

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, IOWA-- It's Damar Hampton's responsibility to get these homeless people to Christmas lunch.

This bus load of men and women experiencing homelessness left davenport for Silvis, many of them hungry. They were excited for a warm, filling meal. And on board the Christmas spirit was alive.

30 minutes later the smiling passengers disembarked and Damar was there, lending a helping a hand.

Inside faith walk world outreach center the people lined up awaiting a home-cooked meal.

From turkey, to ham, to mashed potatoes to carrots the menu was endless and plates were piled high.

These volunteers sacrificed their Christmas to help.

But not all of them were adults.

Aurelius King has been out on the streets for five-weeks.

He never thought he'd have to rely on anyone else for help.

Aurelius wants people to stop stereotyping the homeless because sometimes everyone needs a little help.

All the food and supplies were donated to the event.