Rock Island woman given Christmas surprise

ROCK ISLAND, ILLINOIS -- A Rock Island woman is hoping the new year brings a fresh start. It's all thanks to the generosity of six local businesses.

Carrie Roberson has been staying with QC Haven of Hope, for homeless women and children. On Christmas Eve she was surprised with a new car from six strangers.

The participating businesses were TBK Bank, Showstopper Customs, Customs Whips, Quad City Fix It, New Style Hair Academy, and Dream Team Auto. The car came from Dream Team Auto.

After hearing about her situation, organizers reached out to Haven of Hope's executive director, Noca Adams, to gift Carrie the car. Carrie had no idea until today what this group was planning. Carrie says she needs reliable transportation for her kids.

"I was surprised with a bunch of wonderful people that showed me people really do care," Roberson said after getting her car.

"Some people are really honestly waiting on a Christmas miracle to happen," organizer Miguel Rosas said. "It was just something nice we can do. With us all putting our time and effort together, we were able to make this possible for a family."

They also covered the cost of her registration and gave her gas cards.