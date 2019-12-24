× In the Kitchen with Fareway: Healthy Red & Green Snacks for Christmas

Merry Christmas! The next few days are going to be very busy, so here are some easy and healthy snack ideas from Fareway Food Stores that are also festive:

Cucumbers and Tomatoes

Cucumbers and Red Bell Peppers

Tomatoes and Celery

Raspberries and Kiwi

Strawberries and Kiwi

Health benefits of red foods: vitamin C

Health benefits of green foods: low calorie (vegetables), vitamin C (kiwi)

Vitamin C

· Studies have shown it may help lower blood pressure

· Antioxidant

· Reduce the length and severity of the common cold

· Helps with iron absorption

· Reduce dementia