Rock Island County Sheriff's Office investigating death of county jail inmate

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois — The Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office opened an investigation into the death of an inmate, according to a press release from Chief Deputy Steve Ven Huizen.

The Moline Police Department arrested the former inmate, 39-year-old Moline resident Sanel Pilipovic, Nov. 3, 2019 for domestic battery. Pilipovic was jailed in the Rock Island County facility.

On Nov. 7 at around 4 p.m., Pilipovic experienced an unknown medical episode while in custody and was transported to a nearby hospital after evaluation by jail medical personnel.

He was officially released from custody and his care given to the hospital and family members after hospital staff had advised Rock Island County Jail that his medical condition was deteriorating.

Hospital staff notified the jail on Nov. 8 that Pilipovic died.

On Nov. 11, an autopsy was conducted on Pilipovic’s body, the results of which are still pending.