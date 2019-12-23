× New I-74 Iowa bound up to River Drive, now open in Moline

MOLINE, Illinois– Just in time for the holiday travel season, the new Iowa-bound Interstate 74 pavement is now open, to help get drivers across the Mississippi River faster.

The Avenue of the Cities on-ramp was opened on Friday.

Iowa-bound drivers can now take I-74 all the way to River Drive. Drivers still need to use the River Drive on-ramp, but the new lanes allow drivers to skip over the downtown train tracks.

Traffic merges into one lane at the 7th Avenue exit, but Iowa-bound drivers should be able to get to the existing I-74 Bridge quicker now than they had before.