New I-74 Iowa bound up to River Drive, now open in Moline

Posted 9:32 am, December 23, 2019, by

Construction update, image from I-74 Mississippi River Bridge website

MOLINE, Illinois– Just in time for the holiday travel season, the new Iowa-bound Interstate 74 pavement is now open, to help get drivers across the Mississippi River faster.

The Avenue of the Cities on-ramp was opened on Friday.

Iowa-bound drivers can now take I-74 all the way to River Drive. Drivers still need to use the River Drive on-ramp, but the new lanes allow drivers to skip over the downtown train tracks.

Traffic merges into one lane at the 7th Avenue exit, but Iowa-bound drivers should be able to get to the existing I-74 Bridge quicker now than they had before.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.