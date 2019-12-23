Davenport man accused of taking a video during sex without woman’s consent

Posted 10:15 am, December 23, 2019, by

DAVENPORT, Iowa– A Davenport man is accused of taking a video of himself having sex with a woman without first receiving her consent.

Dakotah Hebeler, 21, is being charged with invasion of privacy, according to a Scott County police affidavit.

Hebeler was arrested early Sunday morning, but was bailed out of jail.

Police say the investigation into the claims began in May 2019.

A preliminary hearing for Hebeler will be held during the first full week of the new year.

