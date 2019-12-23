Davenport art studio closing in March after 26 years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa-- After 26 years of giving local artists a space to showcase their works, MidCoast Fine Arts, the nonprofit that manages Bucktown Center for the Arts, is closing its doors in March 2020.

Leaders of the nonprofit say it's because of a lack of grant money they need to operate. A devastating, record-breaking flood season also closed Bucktown in downtown Davenport for more than two months, affecting the organization's funds.

"The philanthropic move has been more and more towards supporting basic sustenance programs like food banks, and we can understand that, but it's hard for us to compete in what we offer in the visual arts," Sherry Maurer, Executive Director of MidCoast Fine Arts said.

The galleries inside Bucktown as well as the exhibits at The Artery in Rock Island will be open until the end of March 2020.

More than 50 artists display their artwork at the Bucktown studio alone.