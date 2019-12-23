× Cyclist leads Davenport police on chase, gets hit by cop car

DAVENPORT, Iowa– A Davenport man riding a bicycle led police on a chase Monday after a domestic disturbance call and was hit by one of the responding officer’s squad cars.

Cody Timm, 33, reportedly violated an order of protection and was harassing a resident in the 1000 block of South Pioneer Street just after 8 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, according to a statement from the Davenport Police Department.

Timm fled the scene on a bicycle as officers arrived, the statement said, riding through alleys and yards.

A squad car tried to stop in front of Timm as he rode near the intersection of Rockingham Road and Elsie Avenue, according to the statement. The car “slid and left the roadway” striking the bicycle, the statement said.

Timm landed on the hood of the squad car and was taken to a nearby hospital for minor injuries.

Timm is being charged with a violation of a protection order, possession of methamphetamines, possession of drug paraphernalia and interference with official acts.

The Iowa State Patrol is following up on the incident.