Coal Valley native and singer-songwriter collected toys for local kids in need

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa-- A Coal Valley, Illinois native turned Nashville, Tennessee singer-songwriter hosted a toy drive for children in need with tunes and an appearance from Santa.

Ryan Bizarri played live music at Shumaker Guitar Works in Davenport Sunday. Bizarri took the event a step further and asked guests to bring a toy to the guitar shop to donate to local kids in need this Christmas.

"I come back for Christmas every year so the family can be together," Bizarri said. "This year I had a dream, let's make some music, let's deliver some toys to some kids."

Thad Shumaker, owner of Guitar Works said hosting Bizarri and the toy drive was all about giving back.

"The community gave back to me when I was robbed 6 months ago, and so I wanted to give back to the community a little bit by doing a toy drive and see what we could raise for children that are less fortunate in our area," Shumaker said.

Bizarri moved to Nashville from Coal Valley back in 2003.

In 2014, Rodney Atkins, a country singer, recorded a song Bizarri wrote called "Eat, Sleep, Love You, Repeat".