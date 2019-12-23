× Cedar Rapids woman sentenced to nearly a decade for distributing meth

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa– A Cedar Rapids woman was sentenced to nearly a decade in prison Friday for distributing methamphetamine.

Dana Lee Clatt, 38, admitted she received more than 11 pounds of meth to distribute after police searched her home, according to a statement from the United States Attorney Northern District of Iowa’s office.

In a later plea agreement, Clatt admitted to selling the drug four times in Cedar Rapids in February 2017.

Clatt was sentenced to 9 years, 9 months and 26 days in prison. She also must serve five years of supervised release.