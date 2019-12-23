Bill introduced to establish Jimmy Carter National Historic Park

PLAINS, Ga. — The entire Georgia congressional delegation introduced a bill re-designating the Jimmy Carter National Historic Site in Plains, Georgia, as the “Jimmy Carter National Historical Park.”

This designation will help protect multiple historic locations and draw more visitors to Plains to learn about the life and legacy of President Jimmy Carter.

The park would consist of four locations: the Carter boyhood farm; Plains High School, where the former president and Mrs. Carter graduated from; Plains Train Depot, which served as headquarters for Carter’s presidential campaign; and years from now, the home the Carters currently reside in and their gravesites.

“No matter where life has taken me, from the Governor’s mansion to the White House, Plains has always been my home,” said Carter. “Rosalynn joins me in thanking Senators Perdue and Isakson, Congressman Bishop, and the Georgia delegation for helping preserve my family’s legacy.”

“One thing is certain: President and Mrs. Carter have never forgotten where they came from,” said Senator Perdue.

“Growing up in rural Georgia taught the Carters the importance of faith, family, and service, and those values have guided them their entire lives. Today, Plains, Georgia is a living monument to the Carters and their lifetime of service. I’m proud to stand with the entire Georgia delegation to ensure President Carter’s legacy is preserved for generations to come. We should never forget that in America, the son of a small-town peanut farmer can become President of the United States.”