Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETTENDORF, Iowa- Teachers are finishing up the move out of the old Thomas Jefferson school in Bettendorf.

The school served as a temporary home for some students while Mark Twain elementary is renovated. Other students were at Ross College.

The 16-million-dollar renovation of Mark Twain started early in 2019. Students have a new lunchroom and a new gym which officials say is twice the size of the old building.

Classes at the newly renovated building will start on January 6th.