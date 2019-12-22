Tina’s Dance Studio’s Holiday Spectacular takes the stage to make wishes come true

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELDRIDGE, Iowa -- Hundreds of dancers got on the stage at North Scott High School on Saturday to help grant the wishes of children less fortunate than them.

Eldrige's own Tina's Dance Studio held their annual Holiday Spectacular on Saturday, Dec. 21 at North Scott High School to once again raise money for the Iowa Make-A-Wish foundation.

The studio says that students had been practicing for the event for months.

All of the event's proceeds are going to the famous wish-granting charity, and the studio reports that it has raised $8,000 for the second year in a row, some of which may end up granting a wish for one of the dance program's own students, who is currently undergoing chemotherapy.

Tina's Dance Studio has raised nearly $70,000 for Make-a-Wish over the course of thirteen years.