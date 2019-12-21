× Wait… what season is it again?

If you thought yesterday was nice, wait til you see what the rest of the weekend will be like! Temperatures are continuing to be on the rise.

One thing to note, today is the official first day of winter! The winter solstice will take place at 10:19 PM. This is when the suns rays are directly over the Tropic of Capricorn, which is an imaginary line that runs along the latitude line of 23.5° S. Today is the shortest day of the year, which means we will now begin to gain back daylight, but we enter the coldest months of the year.

Today will feel more like fall though. Our high will be just around 50° with lots of sunshine. Any outside work you want to finish before the winter kicks into full swing will want to be done this weekend! Definitely take advantage of it.

We will have a mild night as well with lows just above the freezing mark. We will also see an influx of moisture, which will bring the possibility of some patchy and dense fog tomorrow morning.

Sunday will be just like today with temperatures in the low 50s and abundant sunshine! This trend of sun and 50s will continue through Monday. On Tuesday of next week we are expecting a weak disturbance that will bring more clouds to the area and temperatures will drop to the mid to upper 40s for much of next week. Christmas day will be mild with a few light drizzles possible. Enjoy these warm temperatures!