× State police increasing highway enforcement during holiday travel season; urging public to drive responsibly

With Christmas and other winter holidays just over the horizon, the Illinois State Police are reminding citizens of increased risk of travelling during the season what people can do to stay safe and out of trouble.

The agency is set to increase the strictness of their enforcement during the holiday season, particularly in regards to the “Fatal Four”, a set of violations that includes Driving Under The Influence, Speeding, not wearing a seat belt, and Distracted Driving. State Troopers will also be looking out for how Scott’s Law is followed, which is the law that requires drivers to move over one lane and slow when approaching emergency vehicles or other vehicles with flashing lights.

The Illinois State Police encourages the public to do their part to make travel safe this holiday season. If you will be attending an event where alcohol is being served, please do your part by making the roadways safer; be the sober driver, designate a sober driver, or use a taxi or ride-share service.

ISP also reminds motorists to drive sober, slow down, keep your eyes on the road andaway from cell phones, buckle up, and “Give Them Distance” when approaching flashing lights on the shoulder.

In the press release announcing the strategy, Illinois State Police Director Brendan F. Kelly said, “Holidays should be a time for celebration with family and friends. Our troopers will be strictly enforcing all laws, with the goal of keeping our roadways safe and preventing unnecessary tragedies. We also ask motorists to assist us in keeping our first responders safe while they work to keep US safe. We are confident that with your help, everyone can have an enjoyable holiday

season.”