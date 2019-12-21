× Eddie Murphy takes casual stroll in promo for his ‘SNL’ return

(CNN) — Eddie Murphy is making a dramatic return to “Saturday Night Live” this weekend.

It’s the final episode of 2019 for the NBC show and “SNL” has released a promo for the episode featuring Murphy walking down the hallway toward the famous 8H studio at 30 Rock wearing a pair of glasses — which he then takes off right at the end.

It’s the actor’s first time on the show in 35 years and this momentous occasion will also be celebrated by his family. All 10 of his children will come to New York City to watch the show’s live taping.

Murphy was a cast member on the sketch comedy show from 1980 to 1984.

And although he’s excited to be back he is feeling the pressure.

“At the end of the day, when I go to the hotel room, I wanna get back here and start working on it,” he said. “I want it to be right. I really, really want it to be right,” he said in a recent “Today” interview.

“You don’t wanna wait 35 years to come back and the show ain’t s*** and people are clapping like, ‘I thought he was gonna be much funnier than this. Maybe he’s older now, people change in 35 years.'”

Lizzo will be the musical guest.