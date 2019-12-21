× 30-plus years of ‘Garfield’ comic strips to sell at auction

(AP) – Cartoonist Jim Davis is offering up more than 11,000 “Garfield” comic strips hand-drawn on paper in an auction that will stretch into the coming years. Dallas-based Heritage Auctions began offering up the comic strips in August.

The auction house says at least a couple of strips featuring the cat with a sardonic sense of humor are expected to become available weekly. Davis says it’s a way to get the strips out where people can enjoy them.

The comic strips are from when “Garfield” started in 1978 to 2011, when Davis began drawing them on a tablet instead of paper.