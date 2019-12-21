30-plus years of ‘Garfield’ comic strips to sell at auction

Posted 12:40 pm, December 21, 2019, by

LOS ANGELES - JUNE 6: Garfield creator Jim Davis attends the premiere of the the film "Garfield - The Movie" on June 6, 2004 at the Twentieth Century Fox studio lot in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images)

(AP) – Cartoonist Jim Davis is offering up more than 11,000 “Garfield” comic strips hand-drawn on paper in an auction that will stretch into the coming years. Dallas-based Heritage Auctions began offering up the comic strips in August.

The auction house says at least a couple of strips featuring the cat with a sardonic sense of humor are expected to become available weekly. Davis says it’s a way to get the strips out where people can enjoy them.

The comic strips are from when “Garfield” started in 1978 to 2011, when Davis began drawing them on a tablet instead of paper.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.