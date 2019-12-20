YOUR HEALTH: Could stress relievers be found in the dirt outside your house?

BOULDER, Colorado – If you suffer from chronic stress, you’re at higher risk for heart attacks, stroke, obesity, and depression.

But now, there may be a solution.

There are pills to treat symptoms and therapy to talk through it.

But now University of Colorado Boulder psychologist Lisa Brenner and neuro endocrinologist Christopher Lowry are targeting stress before it starts.

Lowry’s team at the University of Colorado Boulder hasn’t discovered something new, but something old and abundant that could take away stress.

“Bacteria that are found in the soil that dust the mud, decaying vegetable, vegetable matter can confer this protective effect of preventing inappropriate inflammation,” said Professor Lowry.

The bacteria found in dirt contain fatty acids that bind with receptors inside immune cells and lock out chemicals that cause inflammation.

It’s a vicious cycle where inflammation triggers stress and the stress then triggers more inflammation. It’s based on the idea that as more and more people move away from farms, away from agriculture and getting their hands dirty, they’re moving away from things that build their immunity.

In mice, this “stress vaccine” prevented a PTSD-like syndrome in the short term and diminished stress reactions later on.

“This suggested that if you can immunize and prevent inappropriate inflammation, then you can prevent a lot of negative outcomes of future stressors,” explained Lowry.

That means a vaccine, a pill, a nasal spray could actually stop stress, and everything that comes with it, before you feel stressed out.

Professor Lowry says it could take up to ten years to get the stress vaccine to market. But simple exposure to any soil may have dramatic health benefits.

Several studies suggest people who grow up on farms or in the country feel less stress, experience less depression, and are less likely to suffer from allergies and asthma.

