× Two arrested during traffic stop, facing meth-related charges

HANOVER, Illinois — A K-9 sniffed out meth during a traffic stop, leading to the arrests of two people from Hanover, Illinois.

A deputy with the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s office pulled over a vehicle that didn’t stop at a stop sign on Wednesday evening, December 18 because, according to a statement from the sheriff’s office. During the traffic stop, a K-9 indicated there were drugs in the vehicle, which led to a search of the vehicle and two people.

The statement said that there was a drug kit found, which had a glass pipe for smoking meth, a plastic straw, and a plastic bag with meth inside.

That’s when 33-year-old Anthony J. Zito and 35-year-old Adrianne K. Zito were arrested and charged with felony possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both were taken to the Jo Daviess County Jail.