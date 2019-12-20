Toys for Tots distribution day has arrived

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois -- Toys are being distributed by volunteers for Toys for Tots.

Friday, December 20 marks day one for toy distribution. The 2019 Toys for Tots campaign in the Quad Cities garnered more than 2,700 toys for local families in need.

"Seeing all the people coming in and seeing the look on their face when we bring out their bag, it's heartmelting," said Sgt. Cameron Goss, Toys for Tots coordinator. "Some people didn't think they were getting anything and now they're getting a big bag full of toys, it's crazy."

The final distribution day is Saturday, December 21 at the former Kone building in Moline.