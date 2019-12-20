× Temps on track to be a good 20 degrees above normal in the days ahead

Pretty good looking day to end the work week with a fair amount of sunshine and temperatures in the 40s!

Tonight expect partly cloudy skies and overnight lows around the upper 20s.

Even warmer temperatures are still on track in the days ahead with upper 40s on Saturday followed by temperatures either at or just over 50 degrees starting Sunday and continuing through Christmas Eve, Tuesday. That’s a good 20 degrees above the norm for this time of year!!

Weather stays dry during this period until some wet weather in the form of a rain shower or sprinkle rolls in later on Christmas Day.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

