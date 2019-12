Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois -- The Stanley Cup made a visit to the Quad Cities just before the holidays.

It's been four years since the hockey trophy has made its way to the area. The Quad City Storm hosted the cup on Friday, December 20.

The cup was on display in the TaxSlayer Center's concourse, and was set to open to the public at 6 p.m. A ticket to the game allows attendees to get a photo with the cup until the start of the third period.