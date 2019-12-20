Cleanup of animal parts spill on I-74 underway near QC Airport

UPDATE: Eastbound traffic has been temporarily stopped as of 7:15 p.m.

MOLINE, Illinois — Drivers along Interstate 74 near the QC Airport are down to one lane due to a spill containing animal parts.

News 8 viewers reported a sewage-like mess along the roadway, accompanied by a bad smell in the area around 6:15 p.m. on Friday, December 20.

A spokesperson from the Moline Fire Department said animal parts had been spilled in the area, but crews were unable to determine exactly what it was or who may have spilled it.

Officers with the Moline Police Department had been on scene controlling traffic. Traffic was down to one lane, diverting drivers away from the mess.

The Illinois Department of Transportation was on scene cleaning, and were expected to have the mess cleaned up by about 7:30 p.m.

WQAD News 8 has a crew at the scene.