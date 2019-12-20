Victim in Muscatine County fire identified

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAIRFIELD, Iowa-- Late Thursday, December 19, Muscatine County Medical Examiner Investigator Richard Hines said the person who died in the fire Wednesday, December 18, was 66 year-old Randall Lee McDonald.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, in the 3300 block of Water Street, near the Light House Charthouse Fairport, near the Mississippi River. Several fire departments responded.

Thursday, Hines says a number of interviews with the family were used to aid in the identification. A scene investigation by the State Fire Marshal's Office will be ongoing.

There is still no cause of the fire.