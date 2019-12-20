NAILED IT OR FAILED IT: Unique Ornaments

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Why buy ornaments when you can make your own?

On Friday, December 20th during Nailed It Or Failed It, we filled clear glass ornaments with paint, popcorn, candy, hot chocolate, and reindeer dust! What is reindeer dust? Click here. It's a crowd-pleaser, I promise! Click the video above to see how to make unique ornaments – for your tree or as a gift to someone else.

You can even fill your ornaments with booze.

Yes, my friends, booze.

Click here to see how we made a Very Merry Ornamentini on Good Morning Quad Cities for Day 5 of Holly Jolly Week.

Our friends at The J Bar in Davenport mixed up our Cocktail of the Week on Friday, December 20th. Bartender Dalton Wilson showed us how they make their "Indian Summer" cocktail. Perfect for the beginning of winter, right? Click the video below to see what makes it so special!