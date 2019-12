Please enable Javascript to watch this video

While filming a holiday segment that's set to air on Christmas Eve, Meteorologist Andrew Stutzke tried the impossible - Reading a book with his new puppy in tow.

As Andrew flipped through the pages, Cooper flopped around our kitchen counter top. He nibbled and waddled and slipped around all through Andrew's reading.

It didn't go very smoothly, but that was half the fun!

