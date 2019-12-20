House speaker puts impeachment process on hold

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(AP) -- Congress has departed Washington for the holidays with any plans or possible timeline for President Donald Trump's impeachment trial in disarray.

The day after the House approved two impeachment articles, Democratic Speaker Nancy Pelosi insisted on Thursday, December 19, that Senate Republicans must provide details on witnesses and testimony before she would send over the charges for Trump's trial.

No deal, replied Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell after meeting with his Senate Democratic counterpart.

He stated the obvious: “We remain at an impasse.” He wondered aloud what Pelosi hoped to gain by refusing to send over “something that we do not want.”