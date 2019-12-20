× GMQC HOLLY JOLLY WEEK: Day 5 Includes a Special Nailed It or Failed It and Cocktail of the Week

Why buy ornaments when you can make your own, fill them with snacks, and drink from them?

For Day 5 of Holly Jolly Week on Good Morning Quad Cities, Angie put together a special Nailed It or Failed It and Cocktail of the Week all based on clear glass ornaments.

You can find these anywhere and they’re not expensive at all!

To make them special and personal – for your tree or as a gift to someone else – fill them will paint, popcorn, candy, or even… booze.

Yes, my friends, booze.

You can thank me later.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

That's a wrap for 2019's Holly Jolly Week on Good Morning Quad Cities! We hope you loved it as much as we did this year!

