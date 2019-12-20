× Cubs, reliever Ryan Tepera agree to $900,000 deal

(AP) — The Chicago Cubs and reliever Ryan Tepera agreed to a one-year deal that pays a $900,000 salary while in the major leagues.

The 32-year-old right-hander is 12-11 with a a 3.64 ERA and 10 saves over five seasons with the Toronto Blue Jays.

He was limited to 23 appearances last season because of a right elbow impingement that sidelined him from mid-May through the end of August, finishing with an 0-2 record and 4.98 ERA. Tepera gets a $300,000 salary while in the minors.