Cubs, reliever Ryan Tepera agree to $900,000 deal

Posted 4:34 pm, December 20, 2019, by

(AP) — The Chicago Cubs and reliever Ryan Tepera agreed to a one-year deal that pays a $900,000 salary while in the major leagues.

The 32-year-old right-hander is 12-11 with a a 3.64 ERA and 10 saves over five seasons with the Toronto Blue Jays.

He was limited to 23 appearances last season because of a right elbow impingement that sidelined him from mid-May through the end of August, finishing with an 0-2 record and 4.98 ERA. Tepera gets a $300,000 salary while in the minors.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.