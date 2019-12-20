COCKTAIL OF THE WEEK: An Indian Summer from The J Bar

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa-- The J Bar's Dalton Wilson joined us Friday, December 20 to make our Cocktail of the Week.

Friday, Wilson showed me how to make an Indian Summer.

Here are the ingredients and instructions:

Base Liquor: River Rose Gin

Added Liqueurs: (1) Green Chartreuse + (2) Averna Amaro Siciliano

More: Lemon Juice, Apple Rosemary Syrup, Cranberry Bitters

Wilson says, "This a unique cocktail using 3 herbaceous alcohols that help to give it a bold, vibrant flavor. The floral and juniper tastes from the River Rose Gin are met vividly by the powerful herbal flavors of the Green Chartreuse, and are brought together with the smooth finish of the Averna. The Apple Rosemary Syrup is mixed in to provide a bit of sweetness as well as that fall/winter flavor we want to mix in with the lively herbal essence that brings back the feeling of summer. A small amount of lemon juice acts with acidity to help create a balanced finish, and the Cranberry Bitters are the finishing touch that aids in the bright coloring and final flavor of the cocktail. The drink is then garnished with a fan of thinly sliced red apples."

