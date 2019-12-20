Check out this reindeer farm run by an Illinois couple (whose last name happens to be Snowman)

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CANTON, Illinois -- For Tracy and Scott Snowman the Christmas spirit lingers all year round.

This couple is making the most of their festive last name and own a reindeer farm.

"We've always had animals," said Tracy. "This is the farm we've lived on for about 25 years."

The Snowmans - both former art teachers - decided in to open the farm in as a way to combine their love for education and artistry. They started planning in 2011 and the vision became a reality in 2015.

"We were doing some illustrations for a book where we needed to draw reindeer and we couldn't find good pictures, and so then he really started pushing me hard and said 'You know, if we had our own reindeer, this really wouldn't be a problem," she said.

Now the farm has 27 full time staff, hired to tend 20 acres of land, two miniature donkeys, chickens, and five reindeer... for now. Tracy suspects their reindeer Sugar Plum is pregnant and due with a baby reindeer in the spring.

This farm may be plopped in central Illinois, but it's as close as most can get to that North Pole vibe.

"Wild reindeer went extinct in 2019," said Tracy, "so there are no longer any wild reindeer in the lower 48. So the only way, the only place you can see reindeer... is at farms like ours and there aren't very many of us."

Click here for more information on Snowman's Reindeer Farm.

The farm is located at 25599 East Middle Lake Road in Canton, Illinois