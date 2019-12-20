Big Brothers Big Sisters in the QC in need of 200 new mentors for kids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DONAHUE, Iowa-- The last day before winter break is better when a special guest stops in for a visit, just ask 10-year-old Cameron. But it gets even better what that guest brings gifts.

Andrew Harris, a Davenport Police Officer, is Cameron's visitor. On Friday, December 20, 2019, he brought Cameron his very own Green Bay Packers jersey.

Wearing his new threads, Cameron walks the halls with Andrew, and you can tell this 10-year-old is feeling pretty good.

Cameron and Andrew were paired together through the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Mississippi Valley program, a group that serves kids in 65 different schools in the Quad City area.

"Big Brothers Big Sisters has a goal that all children achieve success, realize their full potential, and live life to their full potential," says Jaime Keller with BBBS.

Andrew is a mentor, so the two set time aside to spend together.

"He's a nice person, and he takes me places. We play catch sometimes, and we watch football games," says Cameron.

"He's probably one of the sweetest kids I've ever met. He's curious, he's active, he's just awesome to spend time with," says Andrew.

But right now the program needs more people like Andrew. There are 200 students on the waiting list to become a little and get a mentor.

They're looking for more people for kids to learn from and look up to. Just ask Cameron what he wants to be when he grows up.

"Maybe a policeman or a football player," says Cameron.

If you want to sign up to become a Big, click here for more information.

This content is sponsored by Necker’s Jewelers.

A portion of all sales from Necker's Jewelers in the months of November and December will be donated to BBBS.