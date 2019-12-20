× 22-year-old accused of firing bullet into Mac’s Tavern on December 1st

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Nearly three weeks after a bullet was shot into Mac’s Tavern in Davenport, a 22-year-old has been arrested in connection.

According to a statement from the Davenport Police Department, 22-year-old Davion Novinger was charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon for the December 1st incident.

Police said around 1 a.m. that day, they were trying to stop a fight that had broken out at Shenanigans when they heard a gunshot coming from the area of the Harrison Street Parking Ramp. Investigators couldn’t find anyone at the scene, but later discovered that a bullet had been fired across 3rd Street and into Mac’s Tavern.

“Further follow up investigation involved the reviewing of surveillance video,” read a statement from police, “where the defendant is seen firing the shot from a semi automatic handgun with an extended magazine.”

Police said “numerous people” were in the area when the gun went off.

Novinger was booked into the Scott County Jail around 12:30 p.m. on Friday, December 20. He was held on a $10,000 bond.