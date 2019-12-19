× Two Sterling teens wanted for drive-by shooting that hit house with people inside

STERLING, Illinois — Two Sterling teenagers are wanted for a drive-by shooting that hit a house with people inside.

Warrants were issued for 18-year-old Cole M. Cassioppi and a 17-year-old after the shooting on Thursday, December 12, according to a statement from the Sterling Police Department. The shooting was reported at 11:58 p.m. in the 500 block of Woodburn Avenue. One bullet hit the home.

Police said there were people inside the house when it was hit, but nobody was hurt.

Cassioppi and the 17-year-old left the state “to avoid apprehension,” said police. On Tuesday, December 17 they were arrested in Tennessee for something unrelated. Both of them are held in detention facilities in Jasper, Tennessee; Cassioppi was taken to the Marion County Jail and the 17-year-old was held in the Marion County THR.

Police said Cassioppi is wanted for aggravated discharge of a firearm and reckless discharge of a firearm. His bond has been set at $100,000. The 17-year-old is wanted for violation of probation.