Teen girl sneaks into small plane, drives it into fence in California

Posted 8:48 am, December 19, 2019, by

(AP)-- A 17-year-old girl has been arrested after authorities say she sneaked into a small plane at a central California airport and drove it into a chain-link fence.

The police chief for Fresno Yosemite International Airport says the teenager climbed a fence topped with barbed wire, started up the plane and crashed it into a fence Wednesday.

He says the girl breached a fence about a quarter-mile from the commercial terminals but no passenger planes were in danger.

Airport officials say officers found the teen in the pilot's seat, wearing a headset.

The teen was booked into juvenile hall.

