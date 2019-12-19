Santa Claus is coming TO TOWN! Track him here as he delivers presents around the world

He sees you when you’re sleeping and he knows when you’re awake, but you too can keep an eye on Santa as he works on delivering presents.

Starting Christmas Eve, you can track Santa’s journey from the North Pole all around the world using the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) Santa tracker!

Year-round, NORAD keeps an eye on our skies making no exceptions for the red-suited, white-bearded, jolly old man riding a reindeer-drawn sleigh.

A tradition was born!

NORAD started tracking Santa back in 1955 when an advertisement misprinted a telephone number for Santa as the Continental Air Defense Command (CONAD) Commander in Chief’s operations hotline instead, their website said.

For children that called in, staff checked their radars for signs of Santa making his way south from the North Pole.

As your family waits for presents to appear underneath the tree, you can explore the North Pole on the NORAD tracker website with stories about Santa, computer games and videos.

For more info and to track the big man visit the NORAD website. Here’s to our official countdown until Dec. 24!