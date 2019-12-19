× Portion of 31st Avenue in Rock Island closed for water main repair

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois — Less than a half-mile of 31st Avenue in Rock Island is closed as crews make repairs to a water main.

The road was closed to eastbound traffic between 17th and 24th Streets on Thursday afternoon around 2 p.m., according to a statement from the city.

Drivers in the area are being asked to use 25th Avenue to get around the road work.

The city said work is expected to be completed by the evening hours.