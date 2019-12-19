× More warming ahead… Warmth to peak by the start of the holiday week

What a difference in temperatures in just the past 24 hours! The mercury is already around the 40 degree mark this afternoon.

Clouds will increase this evening and overnight resulting in a milder night with lows in the mid to upper 20s.

Those same clouds will linger throughout most of our Friday but we’ll keep the skies dry as temperatures will reach just over 40 degrees.

A bigger push of warmer air is still on track for the upcoming weekend with mid 40s on Saturday replaced with temperatures around 50 come Sunday, Monday and Tuesday!

Clouds will increase once again come Tuesday, Christmas Eve and extend into Christmas Day. But for now, I’ll keep the showers away.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

