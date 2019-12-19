Moline woman continues to wait on refund for absent furniture

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE, Illinois -- The woman who's been waiting for her furniture order since July continues to wait on a refund.

Kim Miller told News 8 that between July and September she paid $1,600 to Vinar Furniture in Moline for a new bed, recliners and couch. The furniture was supposed to arrive within two weeks, but come December, and Miller was still waiting.

Miller said the store has since promised her a refund, which she hadn't yet received as of Tuesday, December 17. Miller worried that the promise may just be another stalling tactic.

Vinar Furniture in Moline confirmed that it agreed to pay the refund.

Editor's Note: This furniture store holds no association with Dan Vinar Furniture in Rock Island, they are completely separate businesses.