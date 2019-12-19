Milan Police prepare for possible crowds at marijuana dispensary Jan. 1

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILAN, Illinois – Nature’s Treatment, a Milan marijuana dispensary, says they could see large crowds early morning New Years Day when cannabis becomes legal in Illinois.

Nature’s Treatment opens at 6AM New Years Day. Milan Police say they plan to have four officers on scene to control traffic at that time, but they’ll start with two officers on location at midnight.

On Jan. 1st, Nature’s Treatment will be the only dispensary open in the Quad City area; the next closest is in Peoria. Milan Police say with Nature’s Treatment as a central location and this being the first-time marijuana is legal in the state, they’re unsure how big the crowd will be.

“It’s January 1st,” says Chief Shawn Johnson of the Milan Police Department. “It’s New Years Day, we don’t know the weather, we don’t know the traffic control out there, and the crowd size and stuff like that. So, we are kind of guessing on the number of officers.”

Police say there will be warming tents for people who decide to wait throughout the night.

Milan Police say they don’t anticipate any problems, and they will adjust officers if the crowds carry on throughout the week.