Mark Twain Elementary students move back into newly renovated building

BETTENDORF, Iowa -- Mark Twain Elementary students have started the move back into their own building after being guests elsewhere for the first semester.

The 450 students were split between the old Thomas Jefferson School and Ross College while their building underwent new construction. The $16.5 million construction project started in early 2019.

Back at Mark Twain, with the project nearly complete, students have a new lunch room and a new gym which is twice the size of the old building. As students and staff started moving back in on Thursday, December 19, Curt Pratt with the Bettendorf School District described it "as kind of a celebration coming back for the next semester."

Classes at the newly renovated building were expected to resume on January 6.

