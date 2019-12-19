Local college offering six-week long training program for truck-driving students

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Eastern Iowa Community Colleges has shortened the length of its Truck Driving Program, allowing students to complete the training quicker.

Previously, the training took 10 weeks, but come January students will be able to complete this program in six weeks. Also, instead of being held at Scott Community College’s main campus, the training will be at the college’s Blong Technology Center.

In the program, students become prepared to take the State of Iowa’s performance exams in order to get a Class A CDL license. Students get hands-on driving instruction in rural and urban areas as well as on the highway and the interstate. Students learn defensive driving and safe operations of the vehicle.

EICC also has a trick-driving simulator for students to practice on; the simulator throws in bad weather and emergency situations for practice as well.

“Truck drivers are in high demand both in this area and around the country,” said a statement from the college.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that the median pay for truck drivers in 2018 was $21 per hour and $43,680 per year. Over the course of 10 years, this profession is expected to grow 5%, which is on track with the growth rate for all occupations.

The next course starts January 6 and lasts through February 14.

