Emergency vet in the QC is in need of doggie blood donors

BETTENDORF, Iowa — The need for blood donors usually rises around the holidays, but humans aren’t the only ones in need. The Quad City Canine Blood Bank is looking for doggie donors.

The Animal Emergency Center of the Quad Cities runs the canine blood bank and has taken to social media to ask for donors.

“Lately we have seen an increase in need for blood products,” read a post on the emergency center’s Facebook page. “This means we desperately need more canine blood donors.”

The dogs need to be between two and seven years old, weigh more than 50 pounds and be up to date on all their vaccines.

Aside from helping other dogs in the community, owners who sign their dogs up to be donors get some extra perks from the emergency center as well. For donors, the center offers free annual blood work, free yearly heartwork tests, a free nail trim with each blood donation, free anal gland expression with each blood donation (if requested), and a lifetime discount from the emergency center if services are ever needed.

Your dog’s blood type must be tested before donation, and it has to be the equivalent of a universal donor type DEA negative.

If you have any questions, or are ready to schedule your dog for a blood type test or donation, email aecoftheqc@hotmail.com or call 563-344-9599.